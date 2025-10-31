Wallo And Gillie Join Global Gaming League, Will Face Howie Mandel In First Match

Hip-hop podcasters Gillie the King and Wallo267, of a Million Dollaz Worth of Game fame, have become a part of the Global Gaming League (GGL) as the league’s newest team owners.

The two Philadelphia natives will participate in the entertainment and esports/gaming platform that merges music, media, and celebrity competition. Their first competition will place them against comedian and game show host Howie Mandel. Already, before the opponents meet, Gillie and Wallo have taken shots that will surely make the match more competitive.

“I love Howie Mandel, but we’re about to embarrass that man in 4K,” said Gillie, the former rapper and ghostwriter.

His cousin, Wallo, said, “Howie better bring his A-game. We don’t lose on the mic or the monitor.”

Million Dollaz gaming team vs. Howie Do It gaming team, originally slated to take place in Las Vegas on Oct. 29, has been rescheduled for Nov. 19, a day before the Esports Awards during F1 Week. The match will then stream on GGL’s YouTube channel on Black Friday, Nov. 29, 2025, featuring interactive fan engagement, live commentary, a halftime performance, and surprise guest appearances.

“Gillie and Wallo bring the type of passion, competition, smack talking, and credibility that defines what GGL is all about,” said Clinton Sparks, founder of the Global Gaming League. “Pairing them against Howie Mandel’s team aligns with what the mission of the GGL is all about — bringing different cultures, industries, and worlds together.”

A halftime performance is scheduled featuring the band Wheatus, who have a chart-topping anthem, “Teenage Dirtbag.”

A typical GGL matchup begins with a pre-show live performance, followed by the first-round fight game. Then, there is a live entertainment intermission before the second round of the shooter game. Then, the halftime show before the third-round sports game. Then, a sponsored intermission precedes the fourth-round retro game, which leads to the final winner’s selection.

For more information, please visit www.globalgamingleague. com and/or connect via social media @globalgamingleague.

