Oops! ‘Glamour Magazine’ Erroneously Fuels Halle Bailey’s Pregnancy Rumor

As the buzz of Halle Bailey’s “pregnancy” continues to circulate, a misquote from the singer’s interview with the UK edition of Glamour Magazine appears to have created an even louder, inaccurate, buzz.

On Oct. 17, as part of being named one of Glamour UK’s Women of the Year, all eyes were on Bailey as she went to London to celebrate the occasion. However, in the related profile, the magazine used a quote from Leigh-Anne Pinnock from the girl group Little Mix and attributed it to Bailey.

“Being a mum, being newly married—there’s a positive side of it, but also the negative,” was the wrongfully attributed quote re-shared by Vulture. “I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.”

Glamour owed up to the error, but not before the matter caused an online frenzy. The hype around Bailey’s possible pregnancy has sparked much conversation, especially because she’s reached a new height in her career.

The 23-year-old songstress has been in a relationship with rapper and streamer DDG since March 2022. DDG was her plus-one at the Glamour event. However, while the couple has been out and about at many of the emerging star’s appearances, they have remained “mum” on whether The Little Mermaid star is pregnant.

Despite the never-ending rumors, Bailey posted to Instagram expressing how “grateful” she was to be honored with Glamour‘s “Game-changer” award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

“I’m so grateful that I was honored with the Glamour Woman of the Year Gen Z Game-Changer award,” said Bailey. “This is such a special honor to me and feels oh so amazing to be recognized for the work that I have put in all the years of my career. Being a young woman in the spotlight is definitely not for the weak.. but because of God, my loved ones and mentors, I am able to face the world every day with my head held high.”

Without or without a baby on the way, the “Angel” songstress is busy. The release of her new film, the 2023 musical adaption of The Color Purple, will hit theaters on Christmas.

RELATED CONTENT: Halle Bailey Proves That She Is Indeed A ‘Game Changer‘