'The Little Mermaid' Breaks Record With 16M Views on Disney+

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has fans running to their Disney+ accounts.

The film, directed by Rob Marshall, has broken Disney+ records since it debuted on the streaming service on Sept. 6. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reimagining of the 1989 Golden Globe-winning animated film has been viewed over 16 million times worldwide.

ComingSoon reported that Disney announced the film’s achievement in a press release and noted the film swam its way to the top of the ranking as the “most viewed Disney movie premiere” on the platform. The Hollywood Reporter said the film’s stellar performance on the platform holds the newest record since Disney+ released Hocus Pocus 2 last October.

Fans just couldn’t get enough of Princess Ariel and headed to watch The Little Mermaid anywhere, from home theaters to their favorite mobile devices. Along with Bailey, who the world fell in love with as the new Princess Ariel, the live-action movie features Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina.

“Like other live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid is a neatly packaged story ribboned with representational awareness,” movie critic Lovia Gyarkye wrote in a review. “There’s enough in it to fill an evening, but it doesn’t inspire much more than a passing sense of déjà vu.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, The Little Mermaid exclusively hit theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. Opening weekend saw sold-out theaters after #WinWithBlackWomen and Black women leaders launched an initiative in support of the film starring Bailey as Disney’s first Black live-action princess. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s trailer reached over 108 million views within 24 hours after Disney released it in March.

Billboard reported that The Little Mermaid is scheduled to be released on Blu-ray/DVD on Sept. 19 for $24.99.

