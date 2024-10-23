Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Releases Video As He Heads To Serve Prison Sentence The former NBA player was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after being found guilty of defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan earlier this year.







Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after being found guilty, along with 19 other former NBA players who tried to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan earlier this year. After a judge allowed his sentence to be delayed until Oct. 22, he posted a video on his Instagram account giving the peace sign that he is on his way to serve his term.

The former Boston Celtics player smiled into the camera while filming the Instagram Story and said to the camera, “Love you all. Love y’all. Y’all be good!” On the screen, he displayed what may be his prisoner number, 68525-509, and the prison where he will serve his time, FPC Duluth.

According to The Associated Press, Davis, who helped the Boston Celtics win an NBA championship in 2008, was sentenced on May 9 for his role in a scheme that tried to defraud an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.

Upon serving his prison term, he will have three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution. He was originally slated to start his prison term on Sept. 1, but according to The Associated Press, Judge Valerie E. Caproni granted the former basketball player additional time after his attorney told her that he was working on a film project that chronicles his life. His attorney stated that the money Davis would earn from the project “could go a long way” toward the former Boston Celtics player’s payment of the $80,000 he has to pay in restitution.

She allowed it to happen, and Davis headed to the prison on the expected date promised.

On Nov. 15, Davis and former NBA player Will Bynum were found guilty of healthcare fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud. ESPN reported that Davis’ supervised release conditions include attending a financial management class and receiving mandatory drug treatment.

RELATED CONTENT: Shaq Opens Up New Comebaq Basketball Court For Kids In Los Angeles