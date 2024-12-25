Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sued By Woman Accusing Him Of Severing A Potential Deal With Chris Brown A pharmaceutical scientist is suing Glen "Big Baby" Davis for allegedly ruining a potential Chris Brown deal.







Glen “Big Baby” Davis is behind bars serving his 40-month prison, but that doesn’t mean he’s exempt from getting sued.

Pharmaceutical scientist Dr. Lyndsey White filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday, suing the incarcerated NBA alum for unspecified damages over a breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, and more, TMZ reports. White claims she was introduced to Chris Brown through Davis and was working on a fragrance deal with the singer before Davis ruined the relationship and turned aggressive, “causing her to fear for her life.”

The ordeal caused severed her ties with Brown and caused her to lose out on business with “a major client,” the suit states. White first met Davis while working on a barbecue sauce line they agreed on in April 2021 called “Big Baby Q” BBQ sauce.

Shortly after developing the sauce, White loaned Davis $30,000 so they could invest in a marijuana business together. Following the loan, Davis introduced her to Brown, who expressed interest in her developing a fragrance line for him.

However, everything quickly went downhill following Davis’ arrest in October 2021 for defrauding the NBA’s Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. After his arrest and mounting legal woes, Davis allegedly became hostile toward White and issued threats that put her in a state of fear. He also severed her budding relationship with Brown, and now White wants Davis to pay up.

She is suing Davis for the $30,000 she loaned him, which she accuses him of spending on legal fees. She also criticizes him for selling the barbecue business and not giving her any profits despite her role in helping to craft the sauce.

Amid the lawsuit, Davis remains in prison at FPC Duluth in Minnesota, serving a nearly three-year sentence stemming from his 2021 arrest. A recent photo of Davis behind bars has been making its rounds on social media.

The NBA alum appears to be adjusting to his circumstances.

