GloRilla Blasts Police After Being Arrested On Drug Charges When Her Home Was Robbed

While GloRilla was at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, thieves allegedly broke into her Atlanta home. But after police officers were called to the scene, it was the Memphis rapper who ended up in handcuffs when officers claimed they smelled marijuana and found drugs in the residence.

The rapper, whose real name is Gloria Woods, took to social media to blast the police department for going after her for the cannabis found in her home instead of chasing the people who illegally entered her house.

“Long story short, my house gets home invaded, and I’m the only one that gets arrested.”

CRAZY‼️ My House got Home Invaded Saturday

While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis 1. So no I wasn’t busted

2. My house got robbed

3. I wasn’t home Long story short my… — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) July 24, 2025

According to People, the rapper has been charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Schedule I controlled substance after she turned herself in. GloRilla was released on a $22,260 bond.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the incident that took place at the Whatchu Kno About Me lyricist’s home.

“It was reported that three suspects had entered the home and were in the process of stealing items when an armed occupant fired at the intruders. The suspects fled the scene, and it does not appear that any of them were struck. No injuries were reported among the home’s occupants.”

The police department also stated that, after a thorough investigation, there are no suspects. However, “while on scene, deputies detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics. As a result, the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force was contacted and responded to the residence.” They obtained a search warrant and stated that they found “a significant amount of marijuana” in GloRilla’s master bedroom closet.

The robbery took place July 20. She turned herself in July 22.

According to Hot97, the situation brought a sharp rebuke from GloRilla’s attorneys, Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling.

“The arrest of Gloria Woods reveals a troubling perspective on law enforcement priorities. Ms. Woods was away from home when her residence was targeted by intruders who likely knew she was not there. However, they were unaware that family members staying at her home were traumatized by the violent intrusion.

“Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is an unfortunate use of public resources, truly astonishing.”

