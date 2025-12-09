Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Marching Band Pops Out In Glorilla’s Music Video, Bringing ‘Hounds Of Sound’ To Hip-Hop The HBCU marching band is the first-ever in Wilberforce University history.







Glorilla introduced a special guest in the music video for her newest single, “March,” an HBCU marching band.

Wilberforce University’s “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band appeared in the visual to accompany the latest song from the Memphis rapper. The HBCU musical squad celebrated the video’s drop on Dec. 5, as it puts the Hounds of Sound on the map among elite marching bands.

The video prominently featured musicians in the band as Glorilla conducted a fake tryout. The marching band then performed with “Big Glo” as she took on some drumsticks of her own. The video has already garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

Wilberforce’s Director of Bands issued a statement about their monumental appearance in the music drop. He called a testimony for the HBCU’s emerging space in this tradition.

“This moment permanently embeds Wilberforce University into music culture,” said Dr. Virgil Goodwine, Chair of Digital Humanities, Media, and Performing Arts/Director of Bands, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “The Hounds of Sound delivered excellence, discipline, and pride not just for the University, but for the HBCU legacy. This is bigger than a feature; it is a cultural stamp.”

The introduction also platforms the newly-established HBCU marching band. Formed in 2021, the Hounds of Sound are the first band in Wilberforce history. Now, with a co-sign from one of the hottest artists in hip-hop, the band has greater exposure as it seeks to build a legacy of its own.

The band not only stepped up to represent its school but also helped bring Glorilla’s vision for the shoot to life. Members helped with choreography, scene performance, and more as they gained insight from Glorilla herself on how to make it in music.

“Our students didn’t just show up — they showed out,” added Dr. Goodwine. “They met the moment, honored their craft, and connected with an artist who embraced them fully as rising musicians and cultural contributors.

Their appearance adds to the growing impact and recognition of HBCU marching bands in mainstream media. With appearances in other grand stages like Battle of The Bands and Beyonce’s “Homecoming,” HBCU marching bands are taking the tradition off the yard to global domination.

RELATED CONTENT: GloRilla, Duke Dennis Hook Up As ‘ICONS’ For Latest True Religion Campaign