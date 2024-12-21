News by Kandiss Edwards Glorilla Gives Back To High School Alma Mater And Purchases Her First Property Glorilla is giving back to the children of Memphis.







Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known as Glorilla, is celebrating multiple achievements, according to a Facebook post. The rapper recently became a property owner and was honored by her former high school.

The Memphis native also found time to give back to her community. The “Let Her Cook” rapper donated $25,000 to her alma mater, Melrose High School. During the ceremony, the school’s administration announced that the Melrose High media center would be named after the Yeah Glo! rapper.

Woods accepted the honor and expressed her excitement to give such a sizable gift. The 25-year-old also joked about graduating many years ago.

“This is a nostalgic feeling, I can’t belive I’m this old now,.” She continued, “I hope [the students] are happy, I hope they are excited.”

Dec. 19, Woods announced the donation and her new status as a property owner in an X post.

”Bought my first piece of land in my city today along with giving back to my high school I graduated from,” she wrote.

In the accompanying images, Glo can be seen holding a sign congratulating her on her “commercial purchase.”

Woods has yet to divulge if the commercial property has an intended purpose. The rapper is, most likely, considering her next steps as she’s admitted to struggling with money management in the past.



BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the F.N.F singer’s financial realization. In an interview on The Shop, with co-hosts Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera, Glo spoke candidly about her finances. In the interview, she admitted to disregarding her earnings and spending money as quickly as she earned it.

Luckily for the rapper, label-head and fellow rapper, Yo Gotti, set her up for success by hiring her an accountant.

“I was just spending money, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m getting it. I’m making it, but I’m spending it too,’” she said. “So, like, I really wasn’t just in tune… So, Gotti had got me an accountant.”

Glorilla seems to be putting her money to good use by giving back to her community and purchasing land. Property ownership is a gateway to generational wealth, and with Glorilla’s continued success in the music industry, she is well on her way.



