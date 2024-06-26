GloRilla Admits Yo Gotti Helped Curb Her Spending By Hiring An Accountant

Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known to the world as recording artist GloRilla, recently revealed that she became financially responsible after getting a great tip from the man who signed her, fellow Memphis native Yo Gotti.

The Memphis rapper was on “The Shop” podcast with co-hosts Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera, discussing several things, including Machine Gun Kelly, Hit-Boy, Johnny Manziel, and Alycia Baumgardner. When the topic of finances was brought up, GloRilla admitted to being a big spender when fame hit for her after her first record blew up.

”It didn’t take the song long to blow up. It blew up in like three days. So, I was just traveling the world like two days after I dropped that song ‘cause all the labels were calling me everywhere. So yeah, my life changed, changed right after I dropped that song.”

Although she stated that she does spend a lot of money, she also confessed that she became better with finances after Yo Gotti arranged for her to have an accountant. She realized she was spending as much as she was making and had to change course.

“My first year, I blew up, this was before I got an accountant. I was just spending money, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m getting it. I’m making it, but I’m spending it too,’” she said. “So like, I really wasn’t just in tune… So, Gotti had got me an accountant.”

GloRilla was given great advice from someone who talked about being fiscally responsible himself. Last summer, while appearing on Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Power 106 in Los Angeles, he told the radio personality that he “can’t afford” to fly private. Well, he knows he can, but he insists that he tells himself that to keep more paper in his pocket. He explained that he wants to save money, so spending like that would have the opposite effect.

“I don’t even fly private,” he said. “I can’t afford it. I fly first class, and I’m keeping my paper. I can’t afford it up here [in my head].”

RELATED CONTENT: GloRilla ‘Grateful’ To Honor Legacy Of Hip-Hop With Sprite Partnership