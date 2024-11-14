Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jill Scott, Doechii, and GloRilla Receive High Honors At 3rd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Femme It Forward honors Jill Scott, Doechii, GloRilla, and more at the Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala.







Jill Scott, GloRilla, Doechii, Chloe & Halle, and other powerhouse talents celebrated a well-deserved night of recognition at Femme It Forward’s Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala on Friday, where they received their much-deserved flowers.

The third annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Nov. 8, to honor a distinguished lineup of artists, visionaries, executives, and tastemakers for their impactful contributions and groundbreaking achievements in their fields. Hosted by Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling rapper Saweetie, the event celebrated a select group of honorees and highlighted the invaluable contributions of women mentors from the organization’s Next Gem Femme mentorship program.

This year’s honorees included GloRilla, who received The Big Femme Energy Award, Doechii, who took home The Visionary Award, Jill Scott was honored with The Muse Award, Chloe & Halle received The My Sister’s Keeper Award, Nija earned The Pen It Forward Award, and Lady London shared an empowering speech when accepting The Self-Love Award.

“Your mind believes everything that you tell it. So give it love,” Lady London told the audience.

Her speech followed a surprise appearance by Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, who accepted The Black Love Award. The high-school sweethearts and longtime couple spoke about their “real love” and the importance of showcasing Black love within the entertainment industry. Snoop also reflected on his 15 Grammy nominations across three decades, noting that while he has yet to win, receiving the Black Love Award felt more meaningful than any Grammy recognition he’s had — or missed — over the years.

Doechii got candid while accepting her Visionary Award, sharing insights about her sobriety journey and how it has helped prepare her for the season she’s in now.

“I’m able to accept this award with such a clear mind and truly renewed spirit,” Doechii shared. “I’m recently sober and I’m able to receive messages from God like I never have before because my mind is clear and I’m present.”

When GloRilla took the stage to accept her Big Femme Energy award, she let her Memphis accent shine as she praised LisaRaye, who presented her with the award, sharing how beautiful (or “buurrtiful,” as Glo said it) she has always found the actress to be.

“LisaRaye I love you I’m a give you these flowers because you deserve them,” she said. “I love you so much. Like growing up you were one of my favorite actresses. You so burrtiful.”

Singer-actress duo Chloe x Halle shared the strength of their sisterly bond and close partnership. Chloe Bailey reflected on the commitment she’s felt as Halle’s big sister since the day she was born, vowing to protect and support her “as if my very existence depended on it.” Their dedication to uplifting one another through every high and low in their individual careers is a powerful testament to why they were honored with The My Sister’s Keeper Award.

Jill Scott closed the ceremony with a heartfelt speech, sharing that 2024 has been “the best year of my life.” She reflected on the honor of having a mural painted at her alma mater, Philadelphia High School for Girls, and being celebrated as a Muse in a room full of Black women who cheered her on.

“I love what I do so much, and the idea that anything that I contribute inspires you to make me feel how you’re feeling, to laugh a little harder, to make love a little more passionately, more sincerely,” she said. “It does such a great deal for my soul, and I want to thank you for that. That I could be any part of your joy, your life. It means the world to me.”

“Speak, look, connect. We’re going to have to communicate in different ways now. Not everything is for everybody. But love, passion, joy, and connection absolutely is,” Jill said in conclusion.

RELATED CONTENT: Snoop Dogg And Wife Shante Broadus Honored With Surprise Award At Give Her FlowHERS Gala