News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Grammy Events Cancelled By Major Record Labels Amid LA Wildfires Major record labels have canceled their Grammy Week events, choosing to redirect funds to support relief efforts for the LA wildfires.







Despite the ongoing wildfires raging through Southern California, the 67th annual Grammy Awards are still set to take place on Feb. 2. But Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Group have announced they will not be hosting any events to celebrate the occasion.

On Jan. 14, Sony Music Group joined Universal Music Group (UMG) and Warner Music Group in canceling its Grammy Week party, opting instead to redirect the funds to support local relief efforts, Billboard reported. It came one day after the Recording Academy confirmed that this year’s Grammy Awards would proceed as planned, despite the wildfires affecting countless Los Angeles residents, including stars and industry professionals across music, film, and television.

Shortly after the Recording Academy’s announcement, UMG released its own statement canceling all Grammy-related events, including its artist showcase and after-party. The company announced it would instead “redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires.”

“Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically,” Universal said in a statement.

“L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode.”

Within 24 hours of UMG’s announcement, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Group also announced the cancellation of their planned Grammy events. Along with UMG’s relief efforts for those impacted by the wildfires, Warner Music Group announced its canceled Grammy Week party to instead redirect funds to wildfire relief efforts and aid those affected by the devastation.

It follows Warner Music Group’s previous pledge of $1 million to support fire relief and rebuilding efforts in the Los Angeles area through its Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles,” Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, said in a statement. “This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.”

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned,” they continued. “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

