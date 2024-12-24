Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Prince To Receive Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award At 2025 Grammys Alongside Frankie Beverly and Roxanne Shanté The enigmatic singer died in 2016, yet his impact and legacy on music remains







Prince has been named an upcoming Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He will receive the award, typically reserved for underrecognized artists, a day before the 2025 ceremony.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, he joins a cohort of fellow, yet less decorated, artists: Frankie Beverly, the Clash, Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Roxanne Shanté, and Frankie Valli will also receive the honor. Despite gaps in awarding, these figures remain praised for their contributions to the craft.

With seven Grammys already under his belt, Prince differs from many of his fellow honorees. Most of them, including Beverly and Shanté, never won a Grammy despite being revered in their communities and the world for their artistry. These musicians will receive what many consider to be an overdue nod for their accomplishments.

While Prince had received his due flowers throughout his career, the Academy will grant him this award posthumously. The enigmatic singer died in 2016, yet his impact and legacy on music remains.

He last won a Grammy in 2008, receiving one for best male R&B vocal performance in “Future Baby Mama.” Beyond his 38 nominations, the Grammys also nominated three of his albums, “Purple Rain,” “Sign O’ the Times,” and “1999,” into the Hall of Fame.

However, Prince may acquire another Grammy for his posthumous work. His project “Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition” continues as a finalist for Best Historical Album.

The Minneapolis native incorporated numerous sounds and personas into his work. Through this, he curated a fan base and cultural significance that remains prevalent in the years after his death. While his inclusion among this year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees strays from the norm, it still celebrates his massive contribution to music.

Moreover, Prince will add to the number of Black artists now part of this legacy for Lifetime Achievement, alongside Beverly, Jones, and Shanté. This also includes last year’s nominees of N.W.A., the Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight, and Donna Summer.

