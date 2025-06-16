News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Federal Jury Finds Florida Man Guilty Of Posing As Flight Attendant In Free Flights Scam Alexander was found guilty on all five charges against him for the years-long scam.







A Florida man has been found guilty of posing as a flight attendant to book over 120 free flights.

A federal jury found Tiron Alexander guilty June 5 of wire fraud, as well as entering a secure area of an airport under false pretenses. Alexander used a website designated for airline employees to obtain the free flights from 2018 to 2024.

During the timeframe, the 35-year-old flew on a total of 34 flights, none of which were paid for through the scam. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, he used 30 different badge numbers and dates of hire to trick the airline carrier’s website application process.

Alexander also claimed to work for several different airlines, posing as a flight attendant for three of them. Evidence submitted revealed his work history did include actual airlines, but during ineligible times for his booked flights. This includes work as a global ticketing support representative for Delta Air Lines from 2010 to 2012. He also once served as an actual flight attendant for Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Republic Airways.

The Transportation Security Administration, which investigated the case, expressed its own approval of Alexander’s guilty verdict. However, the TSA told Fortune that the deception stopped at the security procedures, despite the man’s fraud when booking.

“While Alexander was able to board flights by fraudulently obtaining a boarding pass, he underwent all applicable TSA security procedures, including ID verification and physical screening, and did not pose a threat to other airline passengers,” a TSA spokesperson told Fortune. “TSA remains dedicated to the security of the flying public and will continue to support the prosecution of those who break air travel laws.”

He used the deceitful method to travel through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at no cost to him. The news outlet also reported that Alexander used the booking site to secure flights primarily with Spirit Airlines. The airline did not respond to comment on the matter. Other airlines listed in the court documents included Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

As for Alexander, his sentencing remains scheduled for Aug. 25.

