Hairbrella and Steve Madden Collaborate on New Unisex Bucket Hat

Footwear and accessories retail giant Steve Madden has collaborated with the innovative hat and accessories company Hairbrella to create a new unisex bucket hat.

According to a news release, the partnership started in February 2021 when Steve Madden partnered with the Fearless Fund to spotlight six women of color-led businesses.

Steve Madden and Hairbrella founder Tracey Pickett “sparked creatively during a Zoom call and, over the next year, they designed the unisex bucket hat featured in two colorways.” The Fearless Fund works to boost Black representation in venture capital and support women of color.

Reflecting on the special limited-edition product, Pickett stated, “The Hairbrella x Steve Madden collaboration is a tangible example of breaking down barriers for women of color founders. Our tagline, ‘Shine In The Storm,’ truly illuminates the spirit of Black women entrepreneurs, who work daily to not just succeed for themselves but to blaze a trail for future generations.”

She added, “While the climate of inequity is still very real, this collaboration highlights how legacy brands, like Steve Madden, can lend their ‘shine’ and established platform to elevate the next wave of trendsetters and continue to move the culture forward.”

Madden declared, “It was one of those lightbulb moments.”

“Talking with Tracey for just a few minutes made it clear that she was bringing a completely fresh and personal perspective with the type of products she makes. I knew I wanted to hear more immediately.”

Pickett is also the CEO and inventor of Hairbrella—”The Rain Hat Reinvented.” She designed it to help safeguard hairdos from being ravaged by rain, humidity, snow, and other inclement conditions. Check out BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s coverage on the Atlanta-based company and its bullish growth plans.