Halle Berry Disappointed By Drake Using Her 'Slime' Photo

Halle Berry is not holding back on how she feels about being the cover art for Drake’s latest single. A picture of her covered in green slime is used for his new collaboration with Sza in a song titled “Slime You Out.”

The photo is of the actress covered in green slime at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards; celebrities are often “slimmed” at the event.

The Oscar winner recently expressed her dismay at Drake’s using the pic in a not-so subtle post to Instagram.

The photo just included the phrase, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman.”

Berry then completed the seemingly shady post with the caption solely being of the middle finger emoji.

Her followers immediately connected the dots, tying the post to the Drake situation. Berry confirmed her fans’ suspicions in the comments, as one directly asked the star of her thoughts on him using the picture for his song’s release.

“Didn’t get my permission,” answered Berry on the social media platform. “That’s not cool, I thought better of him.”

She continued on in additional comments explaining her words, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Before the incident, Berry acknowledges that she was a fan of the “Rich Flex” singer, but now her feelings have dimmed in regards to how he handled the issue.

However, Drake’s single was released on Sept. 15 alongside the cover art for his upcoming project, “For All The Dogs.” Drake may have taken the 57-year-old’s words to heart and removed her image from the single, but his initial post itself is still on the artist’s Instagram account for his more than 140 million followers to see.

Sza, who is featured on the song, has yet to publicly express her opinion on the matter, making it unclear to which extent she approved or had any input on the photo being utilized for their highly-anticipated collaboration.