Technology by Sidnee Michelle Halo Lands $7M To Launch Speedy Braiding Device For Stylists The capital will support manufacturing, engineering expansion, and the commercial launch of HaloBraid.







Hair technology startup Halo has secured $7 million in funding to accelerate production of HaloBraid, a patent-pending device designed to help professional stylists complete braided hairstyles more efficiently while reducing the physical strain associated with the service, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company announced on June 23. The company did not disclose the investors participating in the funding round.

The capital will support manufacturing, engineering expansion, and the commercial launch of HaloBraid, which Halo describes as the first braid-assist device developed specifically for professional braiders. According to the company, stylists begin each braid by hand before the device completes the remaining length while maintaining the stylist’s individual braiding technique. Halo said the technology can complete braids up to five times faster than traditional hand-braiding methods.

The announcement comes as beauty technology companies continue investing in products that improve workplace efficiency without replacing skilled professionals. For professional braiders, whose appointments can often last six hours or longer, reducing service times could increase appointment capacity while helping minimize repetitive-motion injuries commonly associated with the profession.

Halo estimates that approximately eight billion hours are spent braiding hair worldwide each year. The company said prolonged braiding sessions can contribute to occupational health issues, including carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis, and arthritis among professional stylists.

“Braiding is an essential cultural practice and economic engine, but the process has remained virtually unchanged for thousands of years,” Halo said in its announcement.

“HaloBraid empowers stylists by preserving their artistry while reducing the physical toll of the work.”

The company said the device is intended to complement, rather than replace, the expertise of licensed braiders by allowing them to maintain creative control while shortening appointment times for clients.

Halo plans to use the new funding to expand its engineering team, increase manufacturing capacity, and prepare HaloBraid for commercial distribution to professional salons. The company has not announced a retail price or release date, but said additional details will be shared as the product moves closer to market.

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