Events by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Harlem Haberdashery To Celebrate Community’s Rich History At 2025 Harlem Derby Harlem Haberdashery's 13th anniversary celebration will continue at this year's Harlem Derby







In celebration of its 13th anniversary, the Harlem Haberdashery is welcoming the community to slay in their finest derby looks for its 2025 Harlem Derby in New York City.

The return of the annual celebration was announced on the boutique’s official Instagram. According to the April 11 post, the 2025 Harlem Derby aims to “bridge the historic gap of Harlem’s past, recognizing the rich history of Mount Morris’ past as a race track.”

The Saturday, May 3, event promises day-to-evening festivities for attendees.

The 2025 Harlem Derby will celebrate Harlem equestrian history by honoring Marcus Garvey Park, the former trotting course once known as The Benson Family Farm. The race track extended from 120th to 134th Street, between Madison & Fifth Avenue. Additionally, the weekend festivities will tie in local retail and style with sports and family, featuring Harlem Haberdashery’s Bespoke Spirits and Bespoke Water. Drinks will be curated by Harlem mixologist and lifestyle connoisseur Habanero Papi.

Fashionable attire is a must at the celebration!

Harlem Haberdashery, the retail expression of custom-made apparel company 5001 Flavors, is known for its definitive expression of today’s fashion and believes dressing well is an “expression of success.” Recognized for creating stylish looks for celebrities, recording artists, and sports stars for over two decades, the uptown boutique draws inspiration from the rich cultural history and distinctive style of the Harlem Renaissance, while adding a future-forward edge to its exclusive designs, according to its website.

The collections are exclusive to Harlem Haberdashery and feature head-to-toe ensembles pulled from the design staff’s clothing lines. The showroom also features collections and handpicked accessories from niche designers.

The boutique’s 13th anniversary celebration coincides with the 151st Kentucky Derby, “the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

Harlem Haberdashery welcomes the public from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to experience the Harlem Derby at 245 W. Lenox Avenue, Harlem, New York, 10027.

