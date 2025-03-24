Philly Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault Apparently Called Police First: ‘Why Y’all Doing That, Dude?’

A rapper who goes by the name Croskey Geez was arrested in Philadelphia after he apparently called police asking why his face was being shown and then posted the interaction on social media.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Harron DeJesus, was accused of a March 8 sexual assault incident and was considered to be armed and dangerous before he was placed in custody.

The video, posted on the rapper’s Instagram account, shows the phone the man, who is reportedly DeJesus, uses to make the call. He wastes no time when he gets an answer.

“I’m trying to figure out why the f**k y’all got my face on the news.”

The police employee asks for a name. The response: “Who else face on the news? All right, you figured it the f**k out, bro. It’s why my face on the news? Why y’all got my face on the news for assault, bro? Like, why y’all like why y’all doing all that, dude?? Y’all saying I assaulted somebody, why y’all, like, why would you, why would y’all do that?”

During his diatribe, the caller identifies himself as “Harron DeJesus.”

After going back and forth, the caller gets more frustrated and chastises the police department employee for “putting my face on the news saying I assaulted somebody, y’all just putting my face on the news.”

As the police employee tries to convince the caller to come in to give a statement and reveal more personal information, the caller gets more frustrated and ends the conversation with a string of profanity before hanging up.

WARNING: Explicit adult language

Details about how or where he was arrested weren’t revealed, but the police promised an update.

