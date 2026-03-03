PlayVS, Urban One Introduce HBCU Esports League

Young Black gamers will have a place at HBCUs with the upcoming launch of an eSports league for historically Black colleges and universities.

PlayVS and Urban One have announced they are collaborating to launch a first-of-its-kind dedicated competitive gaming community for HBCUs nationwide. The partnership is for an initial three years, as the eSports league will have a long-term infrastructure within the PlayVS College League.

“Black gamers are among the most influential audiences in the industry, yet Black professionals represent only about 5% of its workforce,” said Tiffany Nasralla, chief revenue officer, Urban One, in a written statement. “The gap isn’t about talent. It’s about access. Through our partnership with PlayVS, we’re using our platform to build a national stage for HBCU students, expanding visibility, structured competition, and real pathways into the industries they’ve long helped define. This is about turning cultural influence into lasting opportunity.”

PlayVS is a scholastic and collegiate gaming platform that helps students unlock the educational, social, and personal benefits of competitive gaming. The PlayVS College League (PCL) launched in 2025.

The rollout for the eSports league has already started and will proceed through specific phases, culminating in a launch in Spring 2027.

The plan is to develop a National HBCU Esports Community. This will be done during the spring and summer of 2026, as PlayVS begins reaching out to HBCU institutions while introducing collegiate esports opportunities to its K-12 network.

The next phase will introduce an invitational series that begins in Fall 2026, during which participating colleges will have the chance to compete in PlayVS College League offerings. There will be dedicated HBCU-focused invitational events for institutions to join, enhancing competition and gaining national visibility. This will lead to the official league launch in 2027.

“For our students, esports is more than just competition; it is a gateway to technology, media, and leadership,” said Jaden Roberts, the president of Howard’s Esports Association. “It is inspiring to see Urban One, with its deep ties to Howard through the legacy of Cathy Hughes, partnering with PlayVS to elevate that opportunity. We are eager to participate in this new league and to contribute to a dedicated community that gives HBCU talent the national stage it deserves.”

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. ‘Shyne’ Barrow Charts An Impressive Course For Diasporic Excellence At Island Music Conference 2026