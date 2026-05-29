Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Douyon HBCU Founders To Make History With First Pitch Competition In Times Square Venture for T.H.E.M. announced that it will partner with The DM Firm and the Times Square Alliance for the inaugural HBCU Pitch Competition in Times Square







Morgan State alums and entrepreneurship leaders are set to bring a first-of-its-kind HBCU startup pitch competition to the center of New York City during New York Tech Week this upcoming June.

Venture for T.H.E.M. announced that it will partner with The DM Firm and the Times Square Alliance to host the inaugural HBCU Pitch Competition in Times Square on June 6 as part of Activate LIVE!, a public showcase highlighting emerging founders and innovators.

The event will take place in Times Square during New York Tech Week. It will feature five entrepreneurs connected to historically Black colleges and universities competing before a panel of business and technology leaders. Organizers said the initiative aims to increase visibility and investment opportunities for Black founders and student entrepreneurs.

According to a press release, more than 300,000 visitors typically move through Times Square on summer weekends, giving participating founders exposure on one of the nation’s most recognizable public stages.

The competition will include presentations by founders from several HBCUs, including Peter Iwuh of Morgan State University, founder of Tykoon AI, a platform focused on NIL and athlete brand management; and Daryl Riley Jr. of North Carolina A&T State University, founder of the fashion technology company Tendaji, among others.

Source: photo credit: press release

Additional competitors include Taylor Davis of Howard University, creator of the restaurant discovery application Troodie, and Carolyn Alston of Bowie State University, founder of the conversational card game Communic8 It!

Judges for the event include executives and leaders from companies and organizations such as Moët Hennessy, Base 11, the NBA Foundation, and the Milken Institute.

Organizers said the event reflects a broader push to create equitable access to capital and networking opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs. Venture for T.H.E.M., a Maryland-based accelerator, focuses on supporting founders from historically underserved communities through mentorship, access to funding, and business development initiatives.

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