‘Her Fantasy Box’ Expands Into 4,000 CVS Stores Nationwide

Her Fantasy Box, a feminine wellness company founded in 2022, announced on June 26 that its products will launch in more than 4,000 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide and on CVS.com, marking its largest retail expansion to date.

The company, founded by entrepreneur and women’s health advocate Kayla Rowe, said the rollout represents a major milestone as it moves from a self-funded startup to a nationally distributed brand. Her Fantasy Box has expanded rapidly over the past year, including recognition on Inc.’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Rowe said the CVS partnership represents a significant moment for the brand’s growth.

“To see Her Fantasy Box on shelves at CVS Pharmacy and CVS.com is an incredible full-circle moment,” Rowe said in a statement to the press.

“We’ve built this company from the ground up without outside investment, guided by a simple mission: to create products that empower women to prioritize their wellness with confidence.”

She said the company’s recent growth milestones reflect both consumer demand and community support.

The company’s expansion reflects rising demand for plant-based feminine wellness products and the continued growth of digitally driven brands moving into physical retail.

To mark the launch, Her Fantasy Box will host a CVS Pharmacy takeover event on July 2, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at 1600 Elysian Fields Ave. in New Orleans ahead of Essence Festival of Culture weekend.

Influencer Ari Fletcher will host the event, which will include product demonstrations and giveaways, according to the company.

Her Fantasy Box will also participate in BeautyCon at the Essence Festival of Culture, July 3 to 5, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Lifestyle influencer JMulan will host the brand’s activation space.

The company said a surprise appearance is expected from a Grammy Award-winning artist who has previously collaborated with the brand, though further details were not disclosed.

Her Fantasy Box said it plans to continue expanding its retail footprint while focusing on education, product innovation, and women’s wellness.

Since its founding in 2022, the company has grown its presence across e-commerce platforms, including TikTok Shop and Amazon, while remaining self-funded.

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