Heritage Auctions Is Taking Bids For Hip-Hop Memorabilia

Heritage Auctions is holding an online auction in which hundreds of mementos from the hip-hop world will be featured.

According to Complex, this is the first auction dedicated entirely to hip-hop memorabilia from many esteemed recording artists in the genre. The auction is currently open and will end on May 26. Anyone interested in getting their hands on possessions that may have been owned or correlated in some way to their favorite hip-hop recording artists can check the Heritage Auctions website to see what is available.

Items up for bids include trading cards featuring artists like JAY-Z, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, N.W.A., Drake and Kendrick Lamar—several vinyl recordings of Eminem albums like The Marshall Mathers LP, Encore and the 8 Mile Soundtrack. Original photographs include some of Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Tone Loc, Run-DMC (including Jam Master Jay), and Busta Rhymes. Ticket stubs for concerts like the “Up In Smoke Tour,” the “Anger Management Tour,” and the “Home and Home Tour.”

Several handbills for shows featuring Afrika Bambaataa, Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash, and the Cold Crush Brothers. Concert posters featuring Biz Markie, Nas, Queen Latifah, A Tribe Called Quest, Salt-N-Pepa and Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) plaques for 3rd Bass and the Beastie Boys.

Some of the items up for auction have no bids, with some listed as having bids in the hundreds of dollars per item. Then there are some items like a 1992 Tupac Shakur Autograph on 30 Day Notice to Landlord that currently has a bid of over $2000 and the Eazy-E Signed—It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa Cassette Tape EP, which has a bid price of $5,000.

Hip-hop fans can surely find a variety of hip-hop pieces to own, ranging from artists who helped start the genre’s commercial success to artists still recording and performing shows worldwide.