Education by Sidnee Michelle High School Graduate Earns $17M In Scholarships, Accepted To 264 Colleges School officials said the scholarship offers totaled more than $17 million.







A Georgia high school graduate received admission offers from 264 colleges and universities and more than $17 million in scholarships, WSB-TV reports.

Patrick Pruitt, a 2026 graduate of Woodland High School in Henry County, applied to 270 colleges and universities and was accepted by all but six, according to Henry County Schools.

School officials said the scholarship offers totaled more than $17 million, placing Pruitt among a small group of students nationwide who have garnered multimillion-dollar scholarship awards during the college admissions process.

Pruitt graduated with a 3.8 grade-point average and a 4.2 weighted grade-point average while completing advanced coursework. He also finished among the top 10% of his graduating class.

“You want to open yourself up to as many opportunities as possible,” Pruitt said. “I just used what strengths I had to offer.”

School officials also said his 1200 SAT score made him eligible for several state-funded scholarship opportunities.

In addition to his academic achievements, Pruitt competed on the varsity cross-country and track and field teams and completed an internship with the Henry County Water Authority. His interest in environmental issues and water conservation helped shape his college search and academic goals.

Pruitt said he initially set a goal of earning admission to 100 colleges. He later expanded that objective after learning of another Georgia student who received more than 200 college acceptance offers.

His school counselor, DeAnna Miller-Wooden, said his success was the result of determination and careful planning throughout the application process.

“Patrick Pruitt is proof of what can be achieved if you dig deep and seek opportunities,” Miller-Wooden said. “We are all very proud of him.”

Pruitt plans to attend Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, this fall. He received a scholarship package valued at about $260,000 from the private liberal arts college and said he intends to continue pursuing additional scholarship opportunities to help cover future educational expenses.

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