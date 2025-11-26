Houston Funeral Home Under Investigation For Alleged Identity Theft

A Houston funeral home is under investigation after multiple people accused it of identity theft. Police also state that the place of business had its license revoked recently.

According to KHOU, the venue, A Community Funeral Home, has had multiple families state that their deceased loved ones’ identities were stolen, and there was fraudulent use of credit and charge cards and accounts. The Houston Police Department (HPD) also stated that during the investigation of the claims, it was discovered that the funeral home was operating without a license.

Upon discovering that revelation, the HPD issued a search warrant.

When police officers arrived to enforce the warrant, an active funeral was underway. Police had to find another person to officiate the ceremony so they could proceed with the search of the establishment.

“When they served the search warrant, they collected financial records and computers and that kind of stuff,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission said the business license expired on Aug. 31.

The business owner has not been charged and was released pending further investigation.

While searching the funeral home, investigators did not find any other bodies, but did find several cremated remains. Police are working to identify the remains so they can contact the families to have them returned to them.

“This is a financial crime. Those can be very in-depth investigations. You know, you have to do basically an accounting investigation of where the money went and what kind of records were used. So, it could take a while to investigate exactly who was responsible for the identity theft,” Lt. Crowson said.

Court records reveal that, in August, the funeral home owner was charged with forging a fraudulent lien agreement. Allegedly, a signature was forged to perform construction on the property and to avoid eviction. The owner was arrested in early November and is scheduled to appear in court in January on a misdemeanor forgery charge.

