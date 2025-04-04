Entrepreneurship by Jeffrey McKinney How Building A Brand Helped This Black Woman Create A Multimillion-Dollar Fitness Firm Entrepreneur's ambitious goal is to reach $10 million in revenue in the next five years.







Simone Ware, a Caribbean woman born and raised in the Virgin Islands, said her heritage deeply influences her work.

Ware, the founder and owner of the CURVD fitness brand, said that everything she creates, from her firm’s content to campaign locations, is infused with the beauty of the ocean and the beach.

As such, Ware plans to host a fashion show at Miami Swim Week for the first time this summer. The event in Florida is supposedly the world’s largest swimwear and resort wear festival. It will allow Ware to showcase her business to tens of thousands of expected attendees.

The show could help leverage Ware’s mission of helping women of all shapes and sizes feel empowered, confident, and strong in their bodies. “Miami Swim Week wouldn’t be complete without that diversity.”

Ware made a bodacious transition after leaving an unfulfilling security job at the U.S. Department of Defense to start her business in May 2019. In just two years, she saved $30,000 of her own money, allowing her to pursue a passion for teaching fitness classes.

But her quest early on was not easy. Ware told BLACK ENTERPRISE by email that one of the biggest challenges in launching CURVD was developing a solid business model and figuring out the most effective way to allocate the funds she invested.

As a first-time entrepreneur, Ware says there were many things to consider. These included which areas of the business would give the highest return on investment and how to balance spending on marketing, operations, and product development.

“It wasn’t easy, and there were times when I felt overwhelmed by the financial strain, but the key to overcoming that was sticking to the mission,” she said. “I relied on my intuition, and slowly but surely, we started seeing the results of that investment.”

She said a huge lesson she learned is that running a business is mostly about having the right strategy and being willing to adjust when things don’t go as planned.

Ware’s exertion, tenacity, and perseverance have helped her capture a niche. This Florida-based business now generates roughly $2 million annually, leveraging her fitness app and helping women feel strong, confident, and valued.

Ware also attributes much of her firm’s growth to strategic partnerships and global social media. She said they helped her attract over 800K followers. She added that working with elite brands, including Soho House, The Webster, and ESPN, has expanded her reach and credibility.

BLACK ENTERPRISE connected with Ware to discuss her business and entrepreneurship.

What inspired you to launch a fitness brand that caters specifically to women?

Fitness has always been a huge part of my life. As a little girl, I remember sitting on my dad’s back while he did push-ups and watching him win Gold’s Gym competitions. Staying active was second nature to me, and as social media grew, people started noticing my workouts and physique. However, I saw a major gap in the fitness industry — so many women wanted to work out but feared they had to sacrifice their curves to do it. Today, I’m proud that over 100,000 “Fit Queens” have benefited from the program, which can be found here.

Please share feedback from Black women on how your brand has helped them.

I hear from new mothers battling postpartum depression; from women rebuilding after leaving abusive relationships, each one sharing how CURVD has empowered them, not just physically but mentally and spiritually. It’s about transformation and healing.

Given the ongoing DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) backlash impacting many businesses of color, what steps are you taking to ensure your company remains resilient?

Diversity isn’t just a trend for CURVD. It’s at the core of who we are. My entire team is made up of women of color, and I’m committed to continuing to expand that representation. From our models to our leadership, we ensure that inclusivity isn’t just a talking point; it’s our reality. Despite the challenges, I see opportunity. The demand for authentic, diverse representation is only growing, and I’m dedicated to ensuring that CURVD remains a leader in this space, breaking barriers and advocating for visibility.

How has your firm performed revenue-wise over recent years?

Our highest revenue came during the early pandemic years when the health and wellness industry surged. However, as people returned to work and inflation impacted spending, we saw a dip. To counter this, we shifted our messaging, emphasizing that investing in health isn’t an optional expense — it’s a necessity. With our upcoming swimwear relaunch and new product expansions, our goal for 2025 is to reach $3 million in revenue.

Looking forward, where would you like to see your company’s revenue?

In the next five years, I envision CURVD reaching $10 million in annual revenue. To achieve this, we’re focusing on launching new yoga mats, activewear, and an extended swimwear line. We plan to expand beyond the U.S. into international markets—and brand collaborations by partnering with major fitness and fashion brands to increase visibility and impact.

What advice would you give Black entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business?

First, believe in yourself. That’s the foundation. Among the steps to consider are identifying your niche, finding the gap in the market, and being the solution. And while funding/capital is important, don’t wait for a big investor to get started. Bootstrapping and reinvesting in your business can take you far. Know that entrepreneurship isn’t easy and comes with setbacks. But your ability to push through challenges will define your success. Most importantly, remember why you started. When your purpose is clear, your passion will fuel you through any obstacles.

