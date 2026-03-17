News by Sharelle B. McNair ‘Bride of Charlie’ Is Doing Historic Numbers On Viewership—But Is Candace Owens Going Too Far? Owens hasn't stopped talking about the Kirks since Charlie's assassination, making it clear during an episode of her podcast there will be nothing stopping her from finding the truth.







The investigative series “Bride of Charlie” by conservative podcast host Candace Owens about Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Founder Charlie Kirk, is achieving historic numbers on YouTube. Yet, some critics feel she is taking things a little too far.

The first episode of the YouTube series has already surpassed five million views, with episode seven pulling in 2.2 million views and episode six 1.9 million. The series touches on claims that the widow is linked to disturbing things, such as satanic rituals, with unverified evidence, but the number of viewers resembles a hit-making Netflix show.

Since Kirk’s September 2025 assassination while giving a speech on a college campus, Owens, who used to work for TPUSA and labeled herself as a very good friend of the deceased, hasn’t taken her foot off the gas of claims that his wife is running the company into the ground, among other things. Just months after Kirk was killed, Owens claimed the company, now led by his widow, was hiding an unknown truth surrounding Kirk’s death. During a November 2025 episode of her “The Candace Show” podcast, she made it clear that nothing will stop her from finding the truth. “Charlie was right,” Owens said.

“He knew I would be the one to defend him after death.”

But allegations of her going a little off the edge started to fly when she dropped footage of the shooting from behind Kirk’s head without warning viewers. Owens told viewers she had been holding on to the footage for months — and then shifted to topics correlated to Freemasonry, claiming Kirk “was likely sacrificed,” according to Wealth of Geeks.

As Owens reads from notes or a teleprompter, critics are pushing claims of her being insincere and using the killing as proof that she’s turning a tragedy into content. But she has doubled down on naming TPUSA and accusing it of betrayals, and linking Kirk’s death to his views on issues like war with Iran. She even made bold claims that the widow once crossed paths with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “I have a hunch, a growing hunch, that Erika and Jeffrey Epstein may have crossed paths,” she said in an episode titled “EXPLOSIVE! What Erika Kirk Was Doing In Epstein’s Orbit.”

Despite the critique, such as the series being a result of her needing content for her podcast, viewers can’t turn away. During an interview with NPR, Slate staff writer Molly Olmstead called the series somewhat of a “turning point” in what Americans believe in an environment of political uncertainty. “I do think we’re starting to see some people who are waking up to this reality right now. That being said, this is a discourse that’s still largely taking place on social media,” Olmstead said.

“We have not seen a lot of leading political figures who have spoken up about this at all. So the question is, you know, when will this jump from social media to the actual leadership of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement? And that’s a question that’s left to be answered.”

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