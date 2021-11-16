How Power Couple Will Smith and Wife Jada Built An Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

When it comes to celebrity real estate, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are high-profile investors who have made their mark in more ways than one.

The couple who has frankly talked about an open marriage, this fall bought an $11.3 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, per Architectural Digest. The 10,417-square-foot pad includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and nine half baths, along with several other extravagant amenities

But the successful couple who has been together for more than 25 years and the parents to Willow and Jaden Smith are certainly not rookies on the land acquisition front. They have compiled an impressive real estate portfolio that has included owing homes in places like Philadelphia, Kauai, and Los Angeles to name a few.

Architectural Digest provided a look at some of Will and Jada’s more notable purchases. They reportedly include Will Smith’s two-story, $2.5 Million Motorhome, The Heat.

Here’s brief look at some of the real estate.

The couple met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and started dating the following year. Three years later, Jada was pregnant with Jaden, the couple got married, and they bought their first house together. It was a was a sprawling 8,000-square-foot property in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, that cost them $937,500, According to Variety.

Though not much is publicly known about the house, aerial shots show a sparkling outdoor pool and a full-size sports court. The home is about half an hour from West Philadelphia, where Will was born and raised. It appears that the couple still owns the house.

In 1998, they spent $700,000 on a 2,165-square-foot property also near Philadelphia. No word on if the couple ever lived in the home. The Smiths moved West in the early 2000s, snapping up a $3.4-million mansion in the celeb-favorite gated community of Hidden Hills, California. The Smiths still own the property with five-bedroom and six bathrooms. Jaden Smith has reportedly lived there since 2017.

Next, Will and Jada paid $42 million for a 150-acre compound in Calabasas that they have continued to renovate over the years and which still serves as their primary residence.

From 2004 to 2015, several other investments and acquisitions were made. For instance, in 2009 the Smiths acquired a $14.5-million beach house on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

In 2010, the couple bought a relatively modest house in Woodland Hills, California, for $910,000. It’s uncertain if the Smith family ever lived there, given that they mainly resided at their Calabasas compound. In late 2015, they snagged two adjoining parcels situated on a high bluff above Secret Beach on Kauai’s North Shore for $10 million.

This past July, Will Smith showed how real estate remains a significant investment for him. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported he and Jay-Z are among a list of investors involved in a startup known as Landis that helps renters build credit until they can buy a home.