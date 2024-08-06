How Texas Attorney Kevin Kelley Is Raising the Bar For Southern Dining, Hospitality, and Opportunities For Minorities

Attorney Kevin Kelley is a Dallas-based trailblazer and tastemaker, creating countless opportunities and hospitable destinations across America considerate of people of color. The sole owner of the rising national hospitality group Kevin Kelley Concepts, Mr. Kevin Kelley has successfully implemented a vision within his concepts that strives for nationwide expansion with speed, skill, and aggression.



Led by Mr. Kelley as an attorney, entrepreneur, restaurateur and progressive visionary, Kevin Kelley Concepts has seen substantial success due to Mr. Kelley’s drive, passion for service, ability to inspire the best from those around him, and selflessness with opportunity. His love for serving the community and equipping the “underdogs” can be credited to the timely success of Kevin Kelley Concepts.



The wrongful death, serious injury, and business litigation law firm Kelley Law Firm, P.C., started in 2006 in Dallas, Texas. The Kelley Law Firm is responsible for the representation of individuals internationally who have been wronged or harmed due to the actions of others. Over the past eighteen (18) years, the Kelley Law Firm has recovered over half of a billion dollars for families suffering from injury and wrongful deaths.



Additionally, Kevin Kelley Concepts consists of three hospitality brands across six nationwide locations: Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley (Dallas, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, NC), Club VIVO, and KANVAS Sports + Social. Within the group, Mr. Kelley employs over 800 employees of color, emblematic of his commitment to creating opportunity for those who otherwise would struggle to recognize it.



In 2020, the grand opening of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley (Dallas) exceeded all expectations as a Southern comfort restaurant. Mr. Kelley designed Kitchen + Cocktails by Kevin Kelley in a prime, metropolitan locale to deliver an exceptional ambiance to customers.

Every menu item, crafted cocktail and dessert is carefully created, tasted and selected by Mr. Kelley himself. Mr. Kelley prides himself on the time, attention, and quality that goes into each plate served; the core of what the restaurant provides is built on four things: great service, delicious Southern comfort food, creative hand-crafted cocktails and memorable experiences. Four years later, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley has expanded to 3 major metropolitan cities, Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, NC, serving over 500,000 satisfied customers with regularity.



Club VIVO is Dallas’ #1 Latin nightclub, owned and operated by Kevin Kelley. Operating out of 19,000 square feet at 1930 Pacific Ave, Dallas, Texas, Club VIVO is the premier Latin club in the state of Texas and perhaps the country. Club VIVO’s main staff is primarily Latin, satisfying the needs of the customer base of the club with passion, a sense of community, and care. The most recent addition to Kevin Kelley Concepts’ body of work is an elevated sports viewing destination in the heart of downtown Dallas, Kanvas Sports + Social. Located in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas, at 2823 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226, Kanvas Sports + Social prides itself on delivering higher-level food, drinks and dining experiences.



Blending the excitement of live sports with fantastic foods and creative cocktails, Kanvas Sport + Social boasts an impressive space with over 10,000 square feet of space, two floor-level dining areas and a connected upper-level lounge, bar and kitchen for creating Dallas’ next vibrant double-decker sports lounge.



Taking pride in his ability to lead through principle and goal-oriented action, Kevin Kelley has empowered hundreds of entrepreneurs and next-generation professionals through his Kevin Kelley Concepts group. Providing leadership, direction, and opportunity for growth in every aspect of their professional and personal lives drives Mr. Kelley.

Many first-time Paralegals, Attorneys, Restaurant General Managers, Assistant Managers, Beverage Directors, Reservation Directors, Marketing Directors, and Brand Publicists have gotten their professional start through opportunities provided by Kevin Kelley Concepts.



Website: www.kitchenkocktailsusa.com