Business by Sidnee Michelle Howard Alum Chequan Lewis Named CEO Of Crunch Fitness Lewis, a 2005 Howard University graduate, earned bachelor's degrees in political science and economics before receiving his law degree from Harvard Law School.







Crunch Fitness has named Howard University alumnus Chequan Lewis its next chief executive officer, placing another HBCU graduate at the helm of a major national consumer brand as the fitness company continues its global expansion, Yahoo Finance reports.

The company announced Lewis’ appointment June 30. He succeeds Jim Rowley, who will become executive chairman after serving as CEO since 2019. Lewis joined Crunch Fitness as president in January 2024 and now assumes responsibility for leading one of the world’s largest fitness franchise systems as it continues to grow its domestic and international footprint.

Lewis, a 2005 Howard University graduate, earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics before receiving his law degree from Harvard Law School. He began his career at McMaster-Carr before practicing corporate law at Baker Botts. He later transitioned into business operations at Pizza Hut U.S., where he served as chief operating officer and became the brand’s first chief equity officer before joining Crunch Fitness.

His promotion highlights the growing influence of HBCU alumni in executive leadership across corporate America. Lewis has credited his family with shaping the work ethic and sense of purpose that have guided his career. Reflecting on his professional journey during a podcast interview, Lewis said, “The mission has always been to do all that I can with all that I’ve been given.”

Lewis has also discussed why he left the legal profession for business leadership. He said during the podcast, “The reality was I still had this fire burning from my time at McMaster-Carr to not be a lawyer on the outside of the business, but in the heart of the action.”

Looking ahead, Lewis said his focus will remain on strengthening the company’s franchise network while investing in long-term growth.

“As we enter this next chapter, our focus remains clear: to support our franchise network, invest in innovation, and grow the Crunch community in a disciplined way while staying true to the culture, values, and ‘No Judgments, No Limits’ experience that define this brand,” Lewis said in the company’s announcement.

Lewis now takes over as Crunch Fitness pursues its next phase of expansion, adding another Black executive to the ranks of CEOs leading nationally recognized consumer brands while reinforcing Howard University’s legacy of producing influential business leaders.

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Makes History By Taking Home Men’s, Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships