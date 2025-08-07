Ice Cube’s ‘War Of The Worlds’ Receives Lowest Possible ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ Rating: 0%

The War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube and Eva Longoria, has generated such bad reviews that it has scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes’ website.

Prime Video just released another remake of the H.G. Wells classic 1898 novel, The War of the Worlds, and critics have given no love to the former N.W.A. member. In the modern-day version of the film, Cube plays the role of a top cybersecurity analyst for Homeland Security, who uncovers a threat that could destroy the world.

The novel tells the story of a character witnessing the beginning of a war in which Martians are invading Earth, and he must find a way to prevent it from happening. There have been three movies adapted from the book, as well as a television series. With each different telling of the story, the plot stays the same, but the situations differ and happen in different eras. The first film was released in 1953, and on the Rotten Tomatoes site, it scored an 89% rating. The second version, which made a big splash at the box office when it was released 20 years ago in 2005, starred Tom Cruise and is given a 76% rating on the movie review website.

The latest one, released July 31, has made the type of noise movies don’t want to be associated with, especially with the Cube and Longoria names holding weight. Yet, the reviews across social media, from critics and people who have viewed the movie, have been matched with the unheard-of 0% score on the Rotten Tomatoes website. However, despite the terrible ratings, the movie ranks in the top 10 on the Amazon Prime platform.

Yet, hear and see for yourself some of the comments from social media users about the latest iteration of The War of the Worlds.

that new war of the worlds movie was hilariously awful pic.twitter.com/gxAHVIrbL8 — highfred (@highhfred) August 1, 2025

wasn’t no budget and it’s quite possibly cube’s worst acting performance — MOGUL$ (@BRKEMGLS) August 5, 2025

Holy moly, just watched one of the worst movies I have ever seen. 90 min that felt like 6 hours. Bad acting, and shit tons of stupidity, this movie actually pissed me off. I watched it on Prime and I still want my money back! #WarOfTheWorlds #waroftheworlds2025 pic.twitter.com/kTHaAdI0c9 — Maurice The Games Tester ⏩ Gamescom 2025 (@TheGamesTester) July 31, 2025

Just watched 60% of it,…then had to change the channel. Had high hopes,..but ouch it was not just awful,..it was sadly awful…. Ice Cube's agent did him dirty… — Mr. Blue Sky (@freespeechbird) August 6, 2025

There was one person who attempted to give a reason for the movie being so bad, although it shouldn’t be used as an excuse. O’Shea Jackson Jr., Cube’s son. He responded to someone’s critique of the movie by informing them that it was filmed during the pandemic.

Shot during the pandemic. Released 5 years later. — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 5, 2025

