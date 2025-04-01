Ice-T’s Dispensary, The Medicine Woman Opens In Jersey City

Nearly three years after announcing that legendary rapper and actor Ice-T has partnered with cannabis expert Charis B, founder of The Medicine Woman, to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City, the official grand opening will occur at the new venue on April 19 and April 20, 2025.

The Medicine Woman’s Jersey City location is at 660 Tonnelle Avenue, along Route 1 and 9 in Jersey City Heights. The store had a soft opening on March 27, and according to a social media post by New Jersey native Ice-T, he partnered with another Jersey resident, Treach from Naughty By Nature.

“Tomorrow is the 1st day and Soft opening of my Jersey City Dispensary @themedwomanNJ ! I’ve partnered with my good friend @charis_b from the West Coast… And my partners @treachtribe and @MickBenzo_The_Art_Of_Rap Come check us out. ‘660 Tonnelle Ave Jersey City, NJ. The GRAND OPENING is April 19th!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICEMFT (@icet)

“This is where I’m from. I came up here, and now I’m coming back to build something that gives back,” said Ice-T in a written statement. “This isn’t just about selling cannabis—it’s about creating opportunity and correcting injustice in communities that were hit hardest.”

This will be Burrett’s first dispensary outside of California. The store will have a team of 15 people who will all be from the local community.

“We’re thrilled to be officially opening the doors of The Medicine Woman Jersey City after years of hard work and dedication,” said Charis Burrett. “The East Coast is poised to become the largest cannabis market in the world, and we’re excited to provide the community direct and safe access to the finest global plant medicines. We offer only products whose integrity, quality, and potency align with our standard of ‘Nothing but the Best.’”

Ice-T and Burrett have partnered with Hudson County Community College (HCCC) to offer students internships and job placement at The Medicine Woman. This was done to ensure opportunities for long-term career employment within the cannabis industry. The business is also connected with the Last Prisoner Project. This organization is a national nonprofit program working to assist people who have been convicted for nonviolent cannabis offenses and support their reentry into society.

RELATED CONTENT: Public Enemy and Ice-T Set to Headline National Celebration of Hip-Hop in Washington, D.C.