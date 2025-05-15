Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn From One OG To Another: Ice-T Honors Snoop Dogg With A Webby Award For ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year’ Snoop Dogg was celebrated for his rise as a hip-hop mogul at the 2025 Webby Awards.







Ice-T celebrated his longtime friend Snoop Dogg and presented him with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2025 Webby Awards.

Billboard reported that the 29th annual Webby Awards were held on May 12 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, with comedian Ilana Glazer as host. Ice-T honored Snoop Dogg for his trailblazing business ventures, which include everything from Broadus Foods and cannabis products to TV appearances and owning the record label where he launched his career.

“Of course, the internet changed the game, but one thing didn’t change: Snoop Dogg. He’s never gonna change, and Snoop is still on top,” Ice-T said.

The award marks a milestone in Snoop’s evolution from music icon to full-fledged mogul, following in the footsteps of longtime friend and collaborator Dr. Dre. Their recent launch of the Gin & Juice cocktail line showed how deeply Dre has influenced Snoop’s journey.

“It taught me how to be professional. Dr. Dre has always been like a big brother to me,” Snoop told Capital Xtra in July 2024. “He’s taught me professionalism as far as how to separate from the hood and get on a business venture and look forward and not really pay attention to what’s behind you.”

Other celebs and influencers who spoke and followed Webby’s five-word acceptance speech rules joined Snoop on the winner’s list. Questlove, Walton Goggins, who won the Best Actor Award, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Marcello Hernández, and Andrew McCarthy took home awards.

Kendrick Lamar is busy touring the world, but he did snag an award for video and film: music video for his hit single “Not Like Us.” Presenters and attendees included Kenan Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sean Evans, Peppermint, and NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson, who came to present Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett with the Advocate of the Year Webby Award.

Johnson praised Crockett for leveraging her platforms to spark national dialogue, mobilize communities, and advocate for marginalized groups online and offline.

“Only organized outrage overcomes oppression,” Crockett said in her five-word speech.

