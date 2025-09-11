Business by Jeffrey McKinney Breaking Barriers: Black Woman CEO To Take Helm Of $120M Airport Concessionaire Nikki Tinsley Harland is recognized for her ability to drive growth, foster innovation, and lead with integrity.







After serving as CEO of Concessions International LLC for 12 years and 42 years with the company, Donata Russell Ross will retire next month.

Nikki Tinsley Harland, a seasoned leader in the travel retail industry, will take over Oct. 6, the company said in a press release. The Atlanta-based Concessions International (CI) is one of the largest Black-owned airport concessionaires in America.

Russell Ross helped build CI into a business with an annual revenue of $120 million and 1,100 employees. During her time as CEO, the firm said it boosted airport presence, added national brands, and elevated women and minority business participation.

CI serves over 30 national, regional, and proprietary brands at almost 40 locations in eight airports.

Russell Ross will remain board chair of H.J. Russell & Co. and assist Tinsley Harland during the transition. That process is expected to be done by late Q1 2026.

“We couldn’t have found a more perfect candidate to be my successor,” Russell Ross said of Tinsley Harland. “With her Atlanta roots, knowledge of the industry, leadership skills, innovative spirit, and proven track record, she is the ideal person to lead CI into the future and take CI to the next level.”

Tinsley Harland will become CI’s top executive after she was chosen by a CEO search committee consisting of Russell Ross’ brothers, Michael B. Russell and H. Jerome Russell.

The siblings are the children of the late legendary Atlanta businessman Herman J. Russell, who started H.J. Russell & Co. in 1952. Now led by CEO Michael Russell, it’s one of the nation’s largest Black-owned construction firms. It has been regularly listed on the Top 100 list of BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s annual ranking of America’s top Black-owned businesses.

CI was founded 46 years ago by H.J. Russell and two business partners, Felker W. Ward Jr. and Jesse Hill Jr. Russell bought out the partners in 1999. CI became entirely family-owned.

Tinsley Harland has 12 years of leadership experience in the travel retail industry. She most recently was chief operating office at Paradies Lagardère, an Atlanta-based airport concessionaire that offers travel essentials, specialty retail, and dining.

CI cited Tinsley Harland’s ability to drive growth, foster innovation, and lead with integrity.

“I am excited to join Concessions International as CEO and build upon the incredible foundation and legacy established by those who came before me, and particularly by Donata, who has served as an industry role model for so many of us,” Tinsley Harland said.

