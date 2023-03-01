Independent Consumer Website Ranks Best Companies For Insurance Coverage, Including Auto and Home

For scores of consumers, auto and home insurance are vital to helping protect two of the most significant assets many people purchase.

Auto, home, health, and life insurance are usually viewed among the top policies Americans ought to secure. Those coverages can help guard your finances and prevent significant financial losses because of accidents, health problems, and other unforeseen events.

To help boost the chance of getting top coverage, experts propose people comparison shop, consider how they are being served, examine how quickly questions on coverage and claims are answered, and have clarity on precisely what services are provided even before buying insurance.

Insure.com has released its rankings of the Best Insurance Companies for 2023. Analyzing the top 10 insurance companies, the independent consumer website reported State Farm grabbed the top spot in three categories: car, home, and life insurance.

The website’s ranking examined over 40 companies in categories, including the best car insurance company for drivers with tickets, the top life insurance company for affordable rates, and the leading health insurance company overall. Check that list and the top five companies in each category here.

It was disclosed that editors used various data sources to assemble the rankings. The breakdown contained a survey of insurance consumers fielded to assess each company’s customer experience, claims handling ability, trustworthiness, digital experience, and other critical analysis and factors.

“The Best Insurance Companies rankings is meant to provide consumers with some guidance about which insurer is the best for their needs and budget,” stated Nupur Gambhir, managing editor of Insure.com. She added, “but because everyone’s insurance needs are so unique, they should still shop around. By comparing cost and coverage from three to five insurers, consumers can find the best policy for their individual needs.”

She offered tips to consumers shopping for home and auto insurance to weigh before buying a policy:

“Calculate how much coverage you need so you’re not overspending. While you want to make sure you’re not getting too little coverage, you also want to make sure you’re not getting too much — or you’ll be paying higher premiums.”

“Compare policies from multiple carriers. For every type of insurance, insurers offer varying rates, so the best way to get the most affordable quote is by shopping around and comparing at least three to five quotes.”

“Consider bundling your home and auto policies. Many insurers offer discounts if you bundle your home and auto policy. Again, you’ll want to compare the rate from multiple insurers.

“Once you choose an insurance company, ask about what discounts the insurer has available. For example, some auto insurers offer a good driver discount, while you can get a homeowners insurance discount depending on the age of your home.”

“Using these steps, you can get the coverage you need at the best possible price.”