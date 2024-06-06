Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Indiana Congressman Criticizes WNBA For Chennedy Carter’s ‘Excessive Attack’ On Caitlin Clark, Demands Discipline An Indiana congressman called out the "excessive attack" Chennedy Carter took against Caitlin Clark and wants her and Angel Reese disciplined.









An Indiana congressman is extremely upset about Chennedy Carter’s “excessive attack” against Caitlin Clark, the celebrated rookie with the Indiana Fever.

Congressman Jim Banks (R) fired off a letter to the WNBA on Tuesday, June 4, in response to the Chicago Sky guard Carter’s controversial hip check of Clark during Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever, The Athletic reports.

Blasting the “cheap shot,” Banks called for punishment against Carter, the Sky, and Carter’s teammate Angel Reese who was seen cheering the moment on.

“Unfortunately, since joining the WNBA, Clark’s exceptionalism has been met with resentment and repeated attacks from fellow players,” Banks wrote. “Indiana is a basketball state. We don’t wince at aggressive defense, but this was not an example of playing ‘tough.’ It was a cheap shot that could have resulted in an injury and should not be tolerated.”

Chennedy Carter bumped Caitlin Clark for an away from the play foul 😳



"That's not a basketball play," Clark told ESPN on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/udTMmWFVyn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2024

Banks stressed the importance of protecting Clark due to her popularity, impact on WNBA viewership, and the future of the league.

“Every data point shows, when Caitlin Clark plays, more people watch and what they are seeing right now is a league that refuses to hold hostile players accountable and enforce their own rules of sportsmanship,” he wrote. “It is not only a disservice to Clark and the Indiana Fever, it’s a disservice to the millions of young girls who are watching with dreams of playing in the WNBA one day.”

Banks outlined a series of questions for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert aimed at protecting Clark from “excessive physical targeting” and regulating players with a history of violence.

“Do you believe that WNBA players repeatedly diminishing the talents of their fellow players is beneficial to the leagues’ overall success?” he wrote. “Do you believe that it is inspiring to young female athletes to see players like Indiana’s Caitlin Clark physically targeted for her success?”

Carter’s initial away-from-ball foul against Clark was later upgraded to a flagrant 1. It wasn’t the first time Carter has gotten herself in trouble for violent behavior.

She was suspended from the Atlanta Dream in 2021 due to “conduct detrimental to the team” after reportedly trying to fight her teammate Courtney Williams. She was later traded to the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2022 season.

