Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill A Christian Entrepreneur Opens, ‘Eve’s Garden,’ Indiana’s First Black-Owned Deli Faith-based entrepreneur Myka Gurvitz made history with the launch of Eve's Garden Deli in Indianapolis.







Indiana’s first Black-owned deli has officially opened its doors in Indianapolis, marking a significant milestone for Black entrepreneurship in the Midwest.

Located in the Broad Ripple neighborhood, Eve’s Garden Deli is the brainchild of entrepreneur Myka Gurvitz, who says the business is about much more than serving sandwiches and comfort food. It’s also about creating a legacy for her family and community. The deli, which opened in June, sells sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and other lunch favorites, reports local news channel WTHR.

For Gurvitz, the opening represents years of hard work and perseverance. “It’s very important to me to make history,” she told WTHR, speaking about the historic achievement.

In addition to her work ethic, Gurvitz credits her faith for guiding her through her entrepreneurial journey.

“Eve’s Garden Deli is from Eve from the bible,” she said. “Just leap out on faith,” she added. “Anything you do, I always put God first.”

The mother and entrepreneur says her children and extended family have also played an active role in supporting the business as it gets off the ground.

“I’ve adopted some children through my children, so they all help out,” Gurvitz said.

For Gurvitz, the deli’s success won’t be measured solely by sales. She hopes her story inspires others to pursue their own business dreams and break new ground in their communities.

The opening comes at a time when Black-owned businesses continue to face barriers in accessing capital and scaling operations. Yet, entrepreneurs across the country are increasingly finding ways to build generational wealth through ownership, particularly in industries where Black representation remains limited.

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