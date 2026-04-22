Industry Blackout Calls For Streaming Platforms To Remove D4VD’s Music After Murder Arrest

Following the arrest of recording artist David Anthony Burke, AKA D4VD, Industry Blackout has launched a petition calling on streaming platforms to remove his music.

The advocacy group has put out a “call to arms” to take down the artist’s recordings after he was accused of killing a 14-year-old, Celeste Rivas Hernandez. In the social media post, the organization explains the allegations of what D4VD has been accused of and wants the wiping to reflect the fight against domestic violence and abuse.

The petition was started on Change.org. They are asking people to sign it and tag the major streaming platforms (Apple, Spotify, YouTube, etc.). They are asking for the maintenance of an ethical code in music.

“As advocates against violence and abuse in the music industry, we at Industry Blackout are calling on music streaming platforms and industry stakeholders to remove all music by the artist D4VD from their catalogs.”

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested D4VD and charged him with first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, and mutilation of human remains in connection with the death of Hernandez. Her remains were found in September 2025, in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4VD. The body was dismembered and decomposed when parking lot attendants discovered it. Authorities theorized that the body had been in there for several weeks.

It had been alleged that the singer was in an inappropriate sexual relationship with Hernandez. Family members said that she met D4VD online and had been seen publicly with him. Prosecutors allege that he killed her after she threatened to expose it. The murder charge carries special circumstances of lying in wait, committing murder for financial gain, and murdering a witness to a crime, making him eligible for life without parole or the death penalty.

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