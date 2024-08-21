Diddy Emerges Victorious In Recent Lawsuit Filed By Colorado Inmate

A Colorado inmate filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, stating that the entertainment mogul wanted him to “arrange sex trafficking of underage children.” When he refused to do so, he alleges Diddy defamed him, and it hurt his drug business. The suit was quickly dismissed.

According to News Nation, Alfredo P. Gonzalez, who says he is a member of the Sinaloa drug cartel, filed the suit, saying his reputation was ruined in New York’s criminal underworld due to Combs and his associates. In the lawsuit, Gonzalez was seeking damages of $666,000. The incarcerated inmate filed the suit in the Southern District of New York. On Aug. 12, Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain dismissed the lawsuit, stating the case was frivolous and lacking legal standing.

Gonzalez claimed in the paperwork that after declining to help Diddy with the sex trafficking, he was informed that his life would be made “hell” due to the “power [Combs] has in the streets.” Gonzalez also states he lost business with New York-based drug business contacts.

AllHipHop reported that Judge Swain wrote in her decision, “Plaintiff, without any legal bases, appears to assert claims of defamation against the defendants, seeking damages arising from injury incurred to his illegal drug smuggling and sales business caused by the defendant’s alleged defamation of plaintiff because he refused to arrange sex trafficking of underage children for the defendants, including what appears to be international sex trafficking. Since there are no apparent legal bases for any of these claims, the court additionally dismisses plaintiff’s claims as frivolous.”

Gonzalez is currently incarcerated at the Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City, Colorado.

This was just the latest lawsuit filed against Diddy after numerous claims of sexual abuse and trafficking, among other accusations, were levied against him after former girlfriend and recording artist Cassie hit him with a lawsuit in November 2023. That lawsuit was settled in under 24 hours.

