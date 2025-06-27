News by Mitti Hicks There’s A Rise of Six Figure Faceless Creators As of February 2025, there were more than 200,000 posts on TikTok captioned #faceless with a combined total of 1.1 billion views.







The next wave of entrepreneurs is faceless creators. They’re making six figures with generative AI and automation despite not having a public persona, a personal brand, and, remarkably, no significant following.

The model is often referred to as “faceless automation.” As Forbes first reported, it involves utilizing one’s knowledge to create AI-generated, income-producing assets without ever appearing on camera.

“I used to think building a team and putting yourself out there was the only path,” Gregory Cooke, an entrepreneur who has made over $700,000, told Forbes. “Now, I think simplicity scales better.”

Cooke is not alone. Between other faceless creators and, as explained in various social forums, such as Reddit, people have devised ways to generate passive income on faceless channels, which is the exact opposite of the reels and videos of personalities on popular platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

So, How Are They Doing It?

Tools such as ChatGPT, Canva, and Tome help people create products, including e-books and presentations. They then take those products and list them on platforms such as Stan Store or Gumroad to then drive traffic with short-form content and AI-generated platforms, Forbes explains.

AI is single-handedly changing how people make money and, ultimately, what the workplace looks like altogether. According to Goldman Sachs, the global creator economy is expected to reach nearly $500 billion by 2027. These numbers are expected to climb.

Being a digital content creator is one of the most sought-after careers for younger generations. A recent Motivated Marketing study found that more than half of young people aspire to a career as an influencer; 41% of adults aspire to be one. As Thred reports, faceless content creators may be here to stay. As of February 2025, there were more than 200,000 posts on TikTok captioned #faceless with a combined total of 1.1 billion views.

However, there are concerns about the model’s longevity, as it relies on third-party platforms. In many cases, social media and marketplace platforms are cracking down on products generated by AI.

