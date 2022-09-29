Coffee Shop Franchise Owner Shares 3 Tips to Build a Recession-Proof Business

Opening a business during a pandemic will surely put your skills to the test.

I gained a lot of experience building teams and leading multimillion-dollar retail accounts for Fortune 500 organizations to withstand the recession.

Now, I find myself using those same skills as a small business owner. As entrepreneurs, we try our best to choose industries with long-term viability. As a millennial, I’ve seen my share of macroeconomic challenges to know the industry I chose to venture into as a small business owner would have to prove to be “recession-proof.”

However, if life has taught me anything, it’s that absolutely nothing is fool-proof, so it’s best to arm yourself with the necessary skills to weather the storms you know will arrive—recessions, inflation, pandemics, etc. Before opening my coffee shop franchise, I conducted a wealth of research on which industries have withstood the test of time. It was important for me to feel comfortable taking on the risk of small business ownership. The industries included coffee, beauty, fast casual food concepts, and more.

I knew my ability to withstand macro events would rest on a product that wasn’t deemed discretionary; it had to be something people feel they “got to have.” I thought, “What’s more necessary than a cup of coffee to start your day?” The average American reaches for a second cup of coffee to sustain their action-packed lifestyle. It doesn’t hurt that coffee remains the second largest traded commodity in the world, with growing demand even during inflationary times. When considering starting a business, researching the trends of successful companies within your industry and understanding how they hold up against macro-factors is essential to your success and long-term planning. You should be planning for rainy days from day one—even when all you see is rainbows. Beyond the industry-specific factors, I’ve also learned there are factors we as business owners and managers can control to navigate challenging times successfully.

Here are three tips to equip your business with the tools to combat a recession and continue to thrive. Be flexible As a business owner, if you’re not flexible, you won’t be able to withstand a recession—let alone the day-to-day grind. We’ve seen companies like Sears close its doors permanently because it couldn’t adapt and resonate with younger generations. On the other hand, Target and other companies are great examples of how to keep up with emerging trends and weather an ever-evolving competitive landscape to remain relevant. Target is competing well against competitive retailers like Walmart and Amazon. It does so by taking its shoppers on a treasure hunt filled with an assortment of options, which makes a trip to Target akin to a trip to the museum. Target remains nimble enough to adapt quickly, lean in ahead of the curve, and invest in technology. As a result, Target leads the industry in e-commerce growth and has built a formidable omnichannel presence. As a franchise owner of PJ’s Coffee in New Orleans, I initially envisioned building a charming walk-up coffee shop through the regional brand with the hospitable feel of my hometown. But, I considered that I would be signing my franchise agreement at the beginning of a pandemic and thriving businesses offered convenience. At a time when indoor dining was prohibited across states, drive-thru businesses were open. So, I pivoted and mandated for myself that the only way I would continue with my storefront was via a drive-thru location. Although it wasn’t my original vision—it wasn’t the “dream”—it ultimately benefited my position as a business owner during challenging economic times. You also have to adapt to emerging shopper and consumer trends. When you understand your audience, you gain the ability to adjust to their preferences, which enables you to ride the wave of a changing market landscape. Any macro event, such as a pandemic or recession, can change your target market’s behaviors permanently. Understanding how your clientele adjusts their spending habits during these times can help you stay relevant to their needs.