Entrepreneurship by Black Enterprise Meet The Couple Making History With A Line Of Luxury, Handcrafted Watches The brand combines entrepreneurship with their personal love story







Originally published in BlackNews.com

Jauron Snead is celebrating the launch of J Marquel Watch Company, a Black-owned luxury watch and timepiece brand that he is building alongside his fiancée and business partner, Takela Williams. Together, the couple is turning years of struggle, perseverance, and unwavering faith into a business rooted in love, purpose, and legacy.

For Snead, the journey to entrepreneurship was never easy. After surviving a devastating act of gun violence that left him permanently paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair, he faced not only the physical challenges of life in a wheelchair but also the emotional and financial hardships that often come with being overlooked for employment opportunities because of a disability. Decades after the shooting, he still cannot walk. Yet despite the setbacks, he refused to allow his circumstances to define his future.

Instead, he leaned into a dream that had quietly lived inside him since childhood. In the eighth grade, Snead received his very first watch from his grandmother, a gift that left a lasting impression on him. To him, the watch represented far more than style. It symbolized time, discipline, ambition, and the importance of building something meaningful that could outlive him.

Years later, while reflecting on life and imagining a better future, Snead began envisioning a luxury watch company that would inspire people to value both time and legacy. With the support of his fiancée, Takela, that vision slowly became reality. Today, the couple’s brand combines entrepreneurship with their personal love story as they work side by side to build a brand that reflects resilience, elegance, and hope.

“This company represents overcoming adversity and believing in yourself even when the odds are against you,” he said. “For Takela and me, this is bigger than watches. It’s about proving that your past does not have to limit your future.”

The couple’s upcoming promotional photos feature both Snead and Williams proudly wearing the watches together, symbolizing not only the launch of a new luxury brand but also the strength of partnership, commitment, and shared vision. Their story is one of perseverance through pain, choosing love through hardship, and building something lasting together despite the obstacles life placed in front of them.

J Marquel Watch Company’s collections, including its Daydream and Odyssey lines, are designed to reflect sophistication, ambition, and timeless purpose. But behind every watch is a deeper message: that even after tragedy, setbacks, and rejection, it is still possible to dream again, build again, and create a legacy that inspires others.

About

Based in Albany, Georgia, J Marquel Watch Company is a luxury watch brand built on a foundation of resilience, love, and legacy. The company creates high-quality timepieces designed to inspire ambition, purpose, and timeless style. Also, be sure to follow the brand on Instagram @JMarquelWatches

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