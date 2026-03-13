News by Kandiss Edwards Jalen Hurts Explores What’s ‘Better Than A Touchdown’ In New Children’s Book Illustrated by Nneka Myers, ‘Better Than A Touchdown’ draws from Hurts’ own childhood experiences.







Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts has added a new title to his resume: children’s book author. His debut picture book, Better Than a Touchdown, arrived in bookstores nationwide on March 10.

Illustrated by Nneka Myers, the story draws from Hurts’ own childhood experiences. The narrative follows a young protagonist named Jalen who enters a new school year eager to try out for the football team, only to discover that the program has been cut. Facing this setback, Jalen and his friends must rely on community support and persistence to save the day.

The project was inspired by Hurts’ adolescent memories of school book fairs. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Hurts recalled how seeing books by NFL players like Tiki and Ronde Barber showed him that representation mattered.

“Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve brought into my adult life were passed down to me during childhood, like the importance of doing something bigger than yourself,” Hurts said in a statement. “I’m excited to share some of that wisdom with a new generation of kids in ‘Better Than a Touchdown.'”

The book is a core component of Hurts’ philanthropic efforts through the Jalen Hurts Foundation. The foundation has previously donated over $200,000 for air conditioning units in Philadelphia schools. A vocal supporter for education, Hurts is now leveraging the book to launch new literacy programs. Hurts noted that the book’s central theme is that an acorn already contains everything it needs to become an oak tree. It’s a message he hopes resonates with young readers facing their own obstacles.

“I hope this book strikes a chord of resilience, encourages self-belief and resonates with not only kids, but also teachers, mentors and parents,” Hurts said.

Hurts released Better Than A Touchdown to coincide with “Eagles Spirit Days,” a new initiative launched by the School District of Philadelphia to celebrate the quarterback’s continued investment in local students.

