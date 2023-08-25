Jamie Foxx Lands Role As God In “Not Another Church Movie’

Jamie Foxx is taking on the role of God in a new comedy flick opposite Mickey Rourke who will be playing the devil in Johnny Mack’s “Not Another Church Movie.”

The movie was already shot and completed prior to the current SAG-AFRTA and WAG strike and is slated for release later this year, Deadline reports. It’s a star-studded cast consisting of Foxx, Rourke, Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris.

The film follows the wild world of Taylor Pharry (Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. The only problem is his family, community, and the Devil who has plans of his own.

James Michael Cummings and Jim Cardwell serve as producers alongside executive producer Valerie McCaffrey. Cummings praised Foxx’s addition to the film amid his recovery from an undisclosed medical emergency that hospitalized him earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” Cummings said in a statement.

“This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.”

With names like Jamie Foxx and Vivica Fox sharing the screen along with Kyla Pratt, the film has an A-list cast and plot line that is sure to reel in an audience.

“The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented,” McCaffrey added.

“You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God.”

Foxx has still been appearing in films following his hospitalization and a video testimonial where he told fans he had been “to hell and back” amid his recovery. The “Django Unchained” star’s most recent films include the vampire hunter horror-comedy “Day Shift,” the sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone,” and the R-rated talking dog comedy “Strays.”

The actor’s last sighting was on a family vacation in Mexico following an updated video testimony where he said he was “thankful” and “finally starting to feel like myself.” The actor remains booked and busy as he works toward a full recovery.

