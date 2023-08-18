‘A Man Who Is Thankful’: Jamie Foxx Updates Fans On His Health

Jamie Foxx appears to be on the mend after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication” in April 2023.

The They Cloned Tyrone star took to Instagram to update his fans, posting a photo of himself standing in the doorway of what appeared to be a straw-roofed hut, holding a pair of red Crocs.

“You’re lookin’ at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…” the actor said in the caption.

He went on to thank his supporters for their well wishes.

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day, every day…”

Fans grew increasingly concerned when his daughter Corinne informed the public about her father’s health via a now-deleted Instagram post. The younger Foxx didn’t offer details about her dad’s condition, other than stating he experienced a “medical complication.”

Rumors began to swirl when the actor’s family was seen visiting a Chicago rehabilitation facility that specializes in strokes and traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.

Other than shutting down inaccurate claims about Foxx’s condition, his camp remained tight-lipped about the details of Foxx’s recovery. Fans were left in the dark for three months, until the actor was spotted sitting on a yacht in Chicago on July 9. Foxx appeared to be in good health as he waved to cheering fans.

On July 22, Foxx addressed fans in an Instagram video. He thanked everyone for their support and explained why he had remained silent for months, stating:

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

In the three-minute video, he thanked his medical team, friends, and family for their role in his recovery.

“I’m here on Earth because of some great people. I’m here on Earth because of God, man. I’m on my way back.”

