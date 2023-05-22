Mike Tyson Gives Update on Biopic Starring Jamie Foxx

A biopic on Mike Tyson seems to be facing interruptions.

During a recent interview on Patrick Bet-David’s Valuetainment, the former professional boxer discussed the development of his biopic, which faces a casting obstacle since Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a medical complication.

Bet-David asked Tyson for an update regarding Foxx possibly playing him in the movie.

“Well, it was a possibility. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility,” Tyson said. “Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.”

Earlier this month, Foxx took to Instagram to show his appreciation for everyone supporting him during this challenging time. Celebrity followers, including former castmate Garcelle Beauvais, singer Tamar Braxton, television personality Ellen DeGeneres, and actress Halle Berry, reciprocated the love and left heartfelt comments under Foxx’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

“Mike has always been interested in Jamie playing him in his biopic, but nothing is solidified at this time,” a representative for Tyson told Fox News.

As of last week, Foxx had been recovering at a rehabilitation center in Chicago. The actor has been receiving treatment at the center since he left an Atlanta hospital.

Photos taken at the Chicago-based rehab center showed his two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, and Anelise’s mother visiting the “Blame It” singer.

Fox News reported that Wild’ n Out host Nick Cannon would be stepping in for Foxx as new episodes of FOX’s Beat Shazam begin on Tuesday. Kelly Osbourne will choose the hits in the DJ booth in the upcoming episodes. Corrine will continue plans for the new show We Are Family, set to air in 2024.

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,’” Jamie and Corinne said in a statement to Fox News. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Our continued thoughts are prayers are with Jamie Foxx during his recovery.

