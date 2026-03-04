Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Jasmine Crockett Claims GOP Rigged Texas Senate Election After Devastating Loss To James Talarico The Democratic Party urged for polling locations to stay open longer due to restrictions at polling locations that stemmed from the parties deciding not to hold primaries jointly.







Rep. Jasmine Crockett is crying foul after being defeated by State Rep. James Talarico in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary in Texas.

Crockett said her L was at the hands of the Republicans, accusing members of rigging the race, Fox News reports.

The claims came after the state’s Supreme Court ruled against her campaign’s request to give Dallas County voters an extension in effort to sort out confusion about changes to polling locations. The state’s high court bypassed a lower judge’s ruling to keep polling places open longer, ruling that any votes cast after the initial closing time should be separated.

The Democratic Party urged for polling locations to stay open longer due to restrictions at polling locations that stemmed from the parties deciding not to hold primaries jointly. Crockett felt the rule disenfranchised voters, telling voters “this is what Republicans like to do. And, so, they specifically targeted Dallas County, and I think we all know why,” she told a crowd of supporters.

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett STORMS OUT of her own event after crying “they cheated!” following her brutal loss



She said REPUBLICANS rigged the election in areas with high black populations 😂😭



“I won't be back tonight!”



“This is what Republicans do!”pic.twitter.com/LjFzcNHLaw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

According to Politico, polls were supposed to stay open for two extra hours to avoid “mass confusion” of the only weeks-old rules put in place by Republicans, opting out of a joint agreement for voters to cast ballots at any polling location in the county. However, confusion took place as Texas law gives party leaders permission to object to conducting their primaries together—at the same locations—through the same equipment.

It wasn’t just Crockett who was pushing for the polls to stay open later. Talarico called for polling places to stay open in Dallas in addition to Williamson County. Crockett spoke to her supporters roughly around 9 p.m. local time as votes were still coming in from the state’s 254 counties.

Crockett bowed out gracefully as her time in Congress has come to an end – for now. Frederick Haynes III, Crockett’s pastor, won his Congressional primary election, winning her seat. After the results were seemingly finalized, Crockett called for the Democratic party to be united. “We cannot allow this type of behavior to be rewarded. Because so long as they know, if they can win, even if it means cheating, then they will continue to do it,” she said.

Jasmine Crockett suggests there was cheating in her election



I thought questioning election results was a threat to our democracy and it’s impossible for any cheating to happen?! pic.twitter.com/FJE1Soo1j4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2026

On X, Crockett said she called Talarico on March 4 to congratulate him on his victory.

“This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee. Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person. This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track,” she wrote.

“With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win,” she added. “I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect democrats up and down the ballot.”

