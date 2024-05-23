Women by Sharelle Burt Jasmine Crockett Hopes To Cash In On Viral Insult By Filing Trademark For ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ There are already bootleg clothing already being sold.









Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.) has filed for trademark ownership of the “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” insult thrown at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

The application was filed by Crockett’s campaign on May 19 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with the intent to appear on various clothing items including hats, hoodies, and socks. Labeled the “Crockett Clapback Collection,” she promoted a T-shirt with the same line used in her entertaining exchange with Greene. “So we are going to drop a ‘Crockett Clapback Collection.’ This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said,” she said on Twitter.

“The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first.”

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

The 43-year-old went viral on May 16 after Greene told the fellow congresswoman that, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” After minutes of back-and-forth banter, including New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Crockett asked a “hypothetical question” about what violates congressional protocol. “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said, referring to a decision made by Chair James Comer (R-Ky.).

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Things are out of control in the Oversight Committee as there have been repeated outbursts from Marjorie Taylor Greene. The hearing has been tied up after Greene insulted the appearance of another member.



Greene: I would like to know if any of the Democrats on this committee are… pic.twitter.com/vl2LWpkbm2 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

The freshman legislator told CNN on May 19 all she wanted was clarification on violations of congressional protocol and has no regrets on what she said. She also labeled Greene’s remarks as “absolutely racist.” “Women wear makeup, we wear lashes, we wear all types of things to beautify ourselves,” Crockett said.

“But MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh she’s Black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto.’ And so, to me, this was her (Greene) buying into that rhetoric and trying to amplify this for the MAGA crowd.”

Seemingly bothered by her colleague’s comments, Greene defended her physique in a video saying “Yes, my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle.”

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. wasn’t a fan of the exchange or the incident, comparing it to The Jerry Springer show, according to USA Today. “In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show,” he wrote. “Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.”

His comments caught the eye of Ocasio-Cortez. She responded saying, “I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue.”

“But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one.”

