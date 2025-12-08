Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jason Derulo Vows To ‘Never’ Be Alone with Female Colleagues After Dismissed Sexual Harassment Case 'There's truth in every joke. But it's a sad truth.'







Jason Derulo says he will no longer be alone with female colleagues after his sexual harassment case with a singer was dismissed for a second time.

The singer and TikTok star appeared on the Dec. 4 episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, where he discussed the sexual harassment lawsuit repeatedly filed by singer Emaza Gibson. Dismissed twice in two states before being refiled in New York, the case continues to shadow Derulo.

“Never work with women,” Derulo said when asked what he’s learned from the ongoing legal battle.“I will never be alone in a room with a woman that I work with… ever, ever again. There’s truth in every joke. But it’s a sad truth.”

Gibson, known professionally as Emaza Dilan, originally filed the lawsuit in California and Nevada. Both cases were dismissed. In September, she refiled the suit in New York.

Her lawsuit claimed Derulo sexually harassed her and became “deeply hostile” after she rejected him.

According to Gibson, Derulo contacted her in 2021 about signing for his joint venture with Atlantic Records, promising mentorship and collaborations that left her “over the moon.”

But Gibson alleged the dynamic shifted when Derulo pressured her to drink during late-night meetings and made explicit comments on Nov. 2, 2021—even suggesting she’d need to participate in “ritualistic sex acts” to succeed. After she refused, she said Derulo grew distant and stopped supporting her career.

In his interview, Derulo addressed some of the more shocking accusations in the lawsuit, including one claim ,that he “sacrificed a goat in a sexual ritual,” which he flatly rejected.

“That case was dismissed twice,” Derulo said. “And I lost so many brand deals, relationships off of a story that was not even slightly believable.”

The “Talk Dirty” singer also questioned the media’s handling of the case, noting how the dismissals received far less coverage than the initial allegations. “Why didn’t they post the dismissal at least?” he asked. “Wouldn’t that be fair? G*d d*mn. None of that? It’s crazy.”

When it comes to responding to what Derulo called the “distasteful” allegations, no matter how he responds “there’s no winning.”

