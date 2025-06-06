Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton PRAYERS UP: ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Jay Harris Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis "My goal in sharing this is to join the many others who also want to normalize this conversation and hopefully provide a bit of guidance and preparation, just as it has been offered to me."







During a recent interview, ESPN’s Jay Harris admitted that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will have surgery due to the disease.

Harris, an anchor on the sports program, SportsCenter, revealed the news on Good Morning America June 5. He said he will take time off from the program and will have surgery June 10.

In a letter posted on ESPN Front Row, the anchor said he found out over a month ago about the cancer, revealing that his father also had prostate cancer and won the battle against the dreaded disease. He explains what’s next in the process, hoping it will lead to better news for him. If all goes well, he anticipates returning to work in about a month.

“My treatment plan begins with surgery, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10. After my diagnosis, a PET scan showed no spreading. While that was quite the relief, I know that’s not the final word, and they’ll find out more when they go inside. My hope is that they won’t find anything extra so that I can return to work in a month or so, 100 percent healthy.”

He goes on to say that he had conversations with two co-workers, SportsCenter anchors Hannah Storm and Brian Custer, who have dealt with cancer, as well as friends of his at the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Harris received guidance from all parties involved and wants to spread the word in hopes of helping others and to “normalize” the conversations regarding having to deal with cancer.

“My goal in sharing this is to join the many others who also want to normalize this conversation and hopefully provide a bit of guidance and preparation, just as it has been offered to me.”

He concludes his letter by thanking his supporters and expressing appreciation for the prayers that have come his way.

“Anyway, I just wanted you to know. I appreciate the prayers, well wishes, and the love. Talk soon.”

RELATED CONTENT: Controversial Celebration Costs Cali Teen Her Track Championship