Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z’s Assault Accuser Heard Admitting To Lying About Incident And Blaming Lawyer For Lawsuit Jane Doe, who accused Jay-Z of rape, was recorded admitting to fabricating the story.







The woman who previously accused Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her at a VMA afterparty is heard in a recording stating that Jay-Z did not assault her while also accusing her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of pressuring her to sue the rap mogul.

The recording features a conversation between the woman, identified as Jane Doe, and two private investigators connected to Jay-Z, ABC News reports. During the exchange, she confirms with the investigators that Jay-Z was not involved in the alleged assault and acknowledges that her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, encouraged her to pursue legal action against the Roc Nation founder.

“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the private investigator asked.

“Yeah,” Jane Doe replied.

“He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z,” the woman is heard saying.

“Buzbee did?” the investigators asked. “Yeah,” the woman replied.

Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, denies that Jay-Z has ever met Jane Doe. Additionally, Buzbee has dismissed the claim that he pressured Jane Doe into suing Hov, calling it a “blatant lie.”

“As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z – That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence,” Buzbee said.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit against Jay-Z and Combs has been dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. In a sworn declaration, Jane Doe reaffirmed her claims but explained that she withdrew the lawsuit due to “fear of intimidation and retaliation from Jay-Z” and his supporters.

She also denied telling investigators that Buzbee sought her out as a client or urged her to pursue a false claim against Hov. Jane Doe stated she felt “intimidated and terrified” when the investigators confronted her at her doorstep and noted that they knew her personal details, including her name and address.

Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, stated that “the tape speaks for itself” and that any doubts about Jay-Z’s innocence should be cleared up. Spiro further emphasized that the investigators who contacted Jane Doe did not coerce or threaten her in any way.

“She voluntarily met, spoke to them, and she told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this,” Spiro said.

Carter is now suing Jane Doe and Tony Buzbee for defamation.

